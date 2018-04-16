× Work to begin on Monterey Road bridge in Leacock and Upper Leacock townships in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — Work crews are scheduled to begin replacing the Monterey Road (SR 2045) bridge that spans Mill Creek between Leacock and Upper Leacock townships in Lancaster County this week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Motorists will be detoured along Route 772 (Newport Road), Route 340 (Old Philadelphia Pike) and North Ronks Road/Church Road while the work is completed, PennDOT says.

The work is expected to last until late June.

The bridge is one of 558 being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Partners, PennDOT says. Under the agreement, Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners designs, finances, replaces and maintains the bridges for 25 years, allowing PennDOT to replace bridges more quickly while minimizing the impact on motorists.