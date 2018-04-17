× Bids for Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. auction were from liquidators, reports say

Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. is likely going out of business, according to a report by Reuters.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that the only bidders who competed at the court-supervised auction on Monday were liquidators.

The latest release from Bon-Ton — on April 9 — signaled that the department store chain had been working with U.S. mall owners Namdar Realty Group and Washington Prime Group Inc. to secure a bid that would have kept a large portion of Bon-Ton locations open.

A spokesperson for Bon-Ton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Along with Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Bon-Ton also has corporate offices in York County.