Blue Jackets top Capitals in OT, take 2-0 series lead

WASHINGTON– The Washington Capitals are in an 0-2 series hole.

The team fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 5-4 in overtime on Sunday.

The Capitals head a 3-1 lead in the second period, but allowed three unanswered goals to fall behind 4-3 heading to the third.

F T.J. Oshie was able to even the score on a power play goal late in the third period, but his heroics were washed away when Columbus F Matt Calvert lit the lamp in overtime.

The Capitals have now lost both of their home postseason games, and will have to capture a win in Columbus to return home.

Game Three is set for Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m.