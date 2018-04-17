Blue Jackets top Capitals in OT, take 2-0 series lead

WASHINGTOON, DC - APRIL 15:
The Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate after Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Matt Calvert (11) scored the game winner in overtime during the game between the Washington Capitals and the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 2 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Capital One Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018. The Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Washington Capitals 5-4.(Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON– The Washington Capitals are in an 0-2 series hole.
The team fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 5-4 in overtime on Sunday.
The Capitals head a 3-1 lead in the second period, but allowed three unanswered goals to fall behind 4-3 heading to the third.
F T.J. Oshie was able to even the score on a power play goal late in the third period, but his heroics were washed away when Columbus F Matt Calvert lit the lamp in overtime.
The Capitals have now lost both of their home postseason games, and will have to capture a win in Columbus to return home.
Game Three is set for Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m.