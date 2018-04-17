Chilly and breezy Tuesday with sprinkles and some flurries

CHILLY, BREEZY, FEW SHOWERS: Tuesday brings a return to the chill, and the breezes add the extra cold note. Flurries are possible through the morning, and there’s plenty of clouds. Temperatures begin in the middle to upper 30s. Wind chill values feel colder. Some even feel like the 20s. The rest of Tuesday is also chilly and mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles and flurries are still possible. Expect highs in the middle to upper 40s. It’s breezy too, so that continue to add the extra chill. Skies are gradually clear through the night. Expect a chill, with overnight lows in the upper 20s to middle 30s.

MIDWEEK A BIT MILDER: Conditions briefly dry Wednesday, but it’s still a bit breezy. Clouds build fast through the day ahead of the next system, but light showers should hold off until the evening and the overnight period. Temperatures reach the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. A couple lingering showers are still possible for Thursday. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 50s. It’s still breezy too. Friday starts to turn around a bit. It’s still a bit breezy with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is dry, but still a touch on the cool side for this time of year. There’s plenty of sunshine for Saturday. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 50s. Sunday should be a similar day in terms of temperatures. The only thing different looks like cloud cover. There’s a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Monday is dry under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures turn a bit milder, with readings in the lower 60s.

Have a great Tuesday!