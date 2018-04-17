× Comix Connection in York will host special event for Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 5

YORK — Comix Connection of York is inviting the community to stop by and celebrate Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 5.

The store, located at 2150 White Street Suite 3, is one of thousands of comic shops around the world with plans to mark the comic book industry’s largest event. Participating stores give away more than six million comic books in hopes of introducing new fans to the wonders of comics.

“Free Comic Book Day is a great event for the whole community,” said Comix Connection co-owner Ned Senft in a press release. “Bringing everyone together, finding books for everyone to enjoy, and see people of all ages — children, teens and adults — sharing our passion for comics is incredible. Even if you’ve never picked up a comic book, we want to welcome everyone to Comix Connection on May 5, because there are so many amazing comics this year and we can’t wait to share them.”

Comix Connection is in its 16th year of marking Free Comic Book Day, the store says. Everyone who comes to the store on May 5 will get three free comics, plus an extra free comic for every can of food donated to the store’s food drive. There will also be other items on sale, special guest artists, and special appearances by Harley Quinn, Black Panther, and Doctor Strange.

“With awesome titles like Avengers, DC Superhero Girls, Pokemon, and Star Wars Adventures, we’re sure there’s a comic book for everyone,” Senft said. “Comics are a fun and enduring form of entertainment for readers of all ages to dive into as imagination comes to life.”