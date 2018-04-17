Congressman Charlie Dent says he’s leaving Congress next month

WASHINGTON– Republican Congressman Charlie Dent (PA-15) says he’s leaving Congress next month.

Dent represents Pennsylvania’s 15 congressional district, which includes parts of Lebanon and Dauphin counties. He announced last year that he would not seek re-election.

Dent released the following statement:

“After discussions with my family and careful reflection, I have decided to leave Congress in the coming weeks. Serving the people of the 15th Congressional district has been a tremendous responsibility and the privilege of a lifetime, and I am honored by the trust that so many of my constituents placed in me to represent them in Washignton. Actively engaging in the legislative and political process presents challenges, and in so doing, I believe I have had a positive impact on people’s lives and made a difference in Congress.