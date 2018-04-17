Congressman Charlie Dent says he’s leaving Congress next month
WASHINGTON– Republican Congressman Charlie Dent (PA-15) says he’s leaving Congress next month.
Dent represents Pennsylvania’s 15 congressional district, which includes parts of Lebanon and Dauphin counties. He announced last year that he would not seek re-election.
Dent released the following statement:
“After discussions with my family and careful reflection, I have decided to leave Congress in the coming weeks. Serving the people of the 15th Congressional district has been a tremendous responsibility and the privilege of a lifetime, and I am honored by the trust that so many of my constituents placed in me to represent them in Washignton. Actively engaging in the legislative and political process presents challenges, and in so doing, I believe I have had a positive impact on people’s lives and made a difference in Congress.I am especially proud of the work I have done to give voice to the sensible center in our country that is often overlooked or ignored. It is my intention to continue to aggressively advocate for responsible.governance and pragmatic solutions in the coming years.”
Governor Tom Wolf today thanked U.S. Representative Charlie Dent for his service to the country and commonwealth following his announcement that he would resign from Congress in May.
“Charlie Dent is a voice of reason and civility that breaks through the chaos and partisanship of Washington and he will be missed,” Governor Wolf said. “I thank Representative Dent for his service to our country and commonwealth. While we do not agree on everything, Charlie has always been approachable, and he has always put his constituents above partisan politics. I am proud to have worked with Representative Dent to make improvements in the Lehigh Valley and advance our constituents’ shared interests in Washington.”