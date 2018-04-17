× Elderly woman dies at hospital following structure fire in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY — An elderly woman who was taken to the hospital following a structure fire in Dauphin County has died, according to the Susquehanna Township Police Department.

Crews responded to the 2500 block of Alessandro Boulevard in Susquehanna Township for a reported fire around 10:30 a.m.

While conducting a search of the second floor, firefighters found an unconscious woman in the front bedroom, police say. Firefighters removed her from the building and rendered CPR until being relieved by EMS. The woman was transported to Hershey Medical Center, where she later died.

No other civilians or firefighters were injured, police add.

Estimated damage to the structure as well as contents inside is around $40,000.

The fire is being investigated by the Susquehanna Township Fire Marshal’s Office with assistance from Pennsylvania State Police and Lower Paxton Township.