Federal, state officials investigate theft of explosives from pipeline worksite in Marietta

PHILADELPHIA — Federal and state officials are investigating the recent theft of explosives from a pipeline worksite located in Marietta.

Approximately 640 pounds of dynamite and 400 blasting caps were stolen from a locked, truck trailer that was left on site Friday, according to a release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The worksite security company did not discover the theft until Monday, after noticing the trailer door was ajar with the locks missing, the release adds.

“The ATF, along with our law enforcement partners are committed to ensuring that our communities are safe and that those who violate federal explosive laws are held accountable,” said Donald Robinson, Special Agent in Charge. “We are asking for the public’s help in our effort to apprehend and convict those responsible.”

ATF is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the recovery of the stolen explosives and/or the arrest and conviction of those responsible, the release states. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the ATF hotline at 1-888-ATF-BOMB (1-888-283-2662). Tips can also be submitted by using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com (link is external). All tips will be kept confidential.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Susquehanna Regional Police Department are also involved with the investigation.