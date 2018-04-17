Fire at pedestrian bridge on Enola Low Grade Trail in Lancaster County ruled arson; police seek witnesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY -- The fire that consumed a former railroad trestle converted into a pedestrian bridge along the Enola Low Grad Trail last Thursday has been ruled arson, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The fire caused an estimated $1 million in damage. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal determined the fire was started on top of the bridge at its midpoint. It does not appear than any accelerants were used to start the fire, police say.

Police say they are trying to identify two possible witnesses to the fire. Other witnesses in the area reported that two people were spotted in the area shortly before the fire started. One was described as a while male, about six feet tall, with brown hair and tattoos on the shoulder area of his arm; the other was described as a white female, about five feet tall, with blondish hair.

The potential witnesses are pictured here, police say.

Anyone with information about the potential witnesses is asked to call State Police Trooper Colby Shesko at (717) 299-7650 and reference Incident No. PA2018-391246.