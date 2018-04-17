× FOX43 Job of the Day, sponsored by Elwood Staffing

Today’s Job of the Day:

Dollar General

Order Selectors

Bethel, PA

Weekend DAY Shift – Fri / Sat / Sun

Temp-to-Hire

Up to $15.80 once hired

Lebanon – 717-376-0200

With a number of locations in Central, Pa., Elwood Staffing is not far away for your next career opportunity. Looking for a long-term, short-term, full-time or part-time work, Elwood Staffing has branches in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Chambersburg, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lancaster and Hanover to assist your needs. Visit Elwood Staffing’s website here.