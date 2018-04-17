× Lancaster County to participate in Peach Bottom emergency exercise

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Lancaster County will be participating in a Peach Bottom emergency exercise this evening.

On April 17, the County Emergency Management Agencies within 10 miles of the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station will participate in a full scale exercise involving a simulated emergency at the plant.

This exercise is mandatory and is evaluated by FEMA every two years.

The Lancaster County Emergency Operations Center will be fully activated and will be simulating the steps taken during a major situation at the plant, including a simulation of the facility losing several safety systems and ending with the simulation of citizens within 10 miles of the plant sheltering in place or evacuating.

Warning sirens will not be utilized during the exercise, but residents may see fire apparatus going through some neighborhoods to simulate the notification of citizens with special needs requirements.

Municipal Emergency Operations Centers participating include Solanco Regional, Martic, Fulton, Little Britain, and Drumore Townships.