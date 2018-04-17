× Last of the suspects in the February burglary of Trop Gun Shop is charged

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged the last of the four suspects accused of robbing Trop Gun Shop in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County of Feb. 5.

Tarahjay M. Ross, 18, of Harrisburg, is charged with burglary in connection to the incident, which occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Police say Ross drove the vehicle used in the theft of 16 firearms from the store.

Ross remains at large, according to Northwest Regional Police.

Police say three other suspects — one a 14-year-old male, and two 15-year-old males — were also charged in the incident and are currently in custody, going through the juvenile court process.

Members of Susquehanna Township Police, Northern York Regional Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted in the investigation.

Only three of the firearms taken in the theft have been recovered, police say.