Male stabbed during dispute with associate in York City, police say

Posted 10:20 PM, April 17, 2018, by , Updated at 10:24PM, April 17, 2018

YORK — An individual was stabbed Tuesday night in York City.

Police responded to the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street around 8:45 p.m. for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries that he received during a dispute with an associate, according to a York City Police news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234, text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. Texting tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.

Instructions for using text tip line

  1. Enter number 847-411
  2. start message with — yorktips
  3. text your message