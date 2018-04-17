× Male stabbed during dispute with associate in York City, police say

YORK — An individual was stabbed Tuesday night in York City.

Police responded to the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street around 8:45 p.m. for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries that he received during a dispute with an associate, according to a York City Police news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234, text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. Texting tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.

