Man killed in York Sunday died from gunshot wound to torso, coroner says

YORK — The 27-year-old man killed in York early Sunday morning died from a gunshot wound to his torso, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office Tuesday also ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

Luis Inoa, of Schuylkill County, was found deceased in the area of E. South Street and S. Duke Street around 12:45 a.m.

York City Police said the shooting was not a random act and the suspects were all known to each other.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234.