× Marshalls to open at York Galleria Mall on April 26

Marshalls will open its doors to the York County community on April 26.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 7:30 a.m. outside of its new York Galleria Mall location. The retailer will be presenting a $10,000 donation to Crispus Attucks, a York-based association that provides education services, human services, community development, and affordable housing that enhance the quality of life for a diverse population.

The grand opening is from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

“Our newest store in York will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for. Our buyers create a broad and exciting mix that offers exceptional values for the entire family, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood,” said Tim Miner, President of Marshalls. “With thousands of new items delivered to our stores every week, we know our shoppers will find values that are surprising and unexpected every time they shop.”