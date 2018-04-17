× Nationals’ Bryce Harper hits home run despite breaking bat, being left with handle after swing

WASHINGTON– Another day, another Bryce Harper home run, right?

Wrong.

The Nationals’ outfielder hit an awe-inspiring home run on Monday night, completing a rarity in baseball: hitting a home run when your bat breaks on the swing.

What may have been even more remarkable was that the bat shattered so close to Harper’s hands that he was just left with the handle at completion of the swing:

Bryce Harper broke his bat on this swing and he STILL hit a homer 😳 pic.twitter.com/2vnEP8bncw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 17, 2018

Harper has gotten off to a torrid start in 2018, hitting .315 with 8 home runs and 17 RBI’s.