Nationals’ Bryce Harper hits home run despite breaking bat, being left with handle after swing

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals follows through on his first inning broken bat home run against the New York Mets at Citi Field on April 16, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– Another day, another Bryce Harper home run, right?

Wrong.

The Nationals’ outfielder hit an awe-inspiring home run on Monday night, completing a rarity in baseball: hitting a home run when your bat breaks on the swing.

What may have been even more remarkable was that the bat shattered so close to Harper’s hands that he was just left with the handle at completion of the swing:

Harper has gotten off to a torrid start in 2018, hitting .315 with 8 home runs and 17 RBI’s.

