Overturned tractor trailer blocks Route 283 Eastbound in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– An overturned tractor trailer has blocked Route 283 Eastbound this morning.

Crews were notified of a crash around 2:20 a.m. on April 17.

The tractor trailer was reportedly carrying hay bales and there is an abundance of fuel on the highway.

There is no estimated time of when the road will be cleaned up and reopened.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

All lanes CLOSED on PA 283 EB due to Overturned Tractor Trailer – Traffic detours at Vine St to Rt 230 to Toll House Rd to continue EB on PA 283 — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) April 17, 2018