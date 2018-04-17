× Poll: Does the presence of a school resource officer deter violence in schools?

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– One York City School District is ahead of the curve and has its own police department.

York City School District is the only district in York County with its own police department where officers have power to arrest.

However, the idea is that having the officers around will prevent incidents rather than having them to react to a situation.

The district-wide force includes 15 officers, with at least one officer in all the schools.

While this isn’t a new measure for the school district, after last month’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the debate on tougher gun laws and school safety has jumped to the forefront of many people’s minds.

Earlier this month, Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said that his office is preparing to look at safety procedures in schools across the state.

