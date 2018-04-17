× Report: Leaders from North and South Korea in talks to bring the war between both sides to an official end

The war between North and South Korea could come to an official end with an announcement at next week’s leaders’ summit, according to a report Monday in the South’s Munhwa Ilbo cited by StarsandStripes.com.

The April 27 meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — the third-ever meeting between leaders of both Koreas — could culminate with the release of a joint statement saying that they will seek to ease military tensions and end confrontation, an unidentified “key” South Korean official told Munhwa Ilbo.

The report said the focus of the inter-Korean summit’s agenda would be threefold: denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, a peace deal, and progress in inter-Korean relations.

The two sides have technically been at war since 1953, when an armistice ended the Korean War. But no peace treaty was ever signed.

The Munha Ilbo report said one possible way of ending the conflict could involve reverting the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone that bisects the two Koreas to its original state. Both sides maintain large contingents of troops at the DMZ.