× Salvation Army of York to hold Boots & Bags on May 4 to benefit children in need

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Salvation Army of York is holding a Boots & Bags event to benefit children in need.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Wyndham Garden on Friday, May 4 and runs through 4 p.m.

It includes a lunch and silent auction that benefits The Salvation Army of York’s Youth Services, including new shoes for children in need.

FOX43’s Amy Lutz will be in attendance as well.

For more information, you can call 717-848-2364, ext. 222.

You can also RSVP by clicking this link here.