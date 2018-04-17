Sunshine returns warming temperatures back up to near 60, then late showers arrive Wednesday

BRIEF BUMP IN TEMPERATURES

Few rain and snow showers end this evening. Skies are slow to clear but once they do, temperatures drop fast into the lower 30s. Some spots could dip below freezing. If you started planting, you’ll want to cover things up to keep them from getting damaged from frost and freeze conditions. A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for most of the area from 3A.M. until 8A.M. Wednesday. With sunshine most of the day, temperatures climb quickly to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees before the clouds roll in. A few showers are possible towards late afternoon and evening but the best chance for wet weather is overnight into early Thursday. Temperatures return to the 50s and the winds pick up again becoming quite breezy out of the north-northwest 10-20 mph with higher gusts. The chill and breeze continues into Friday. Highs are only in the lower 50s under partly sunny skies. Temperatures turn around heading into the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

High pressure brings a couple of nice days. It’s a cold morning in the lower 30s, so again, be sure to cover any plants or flowers to avoid being damage by frost. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures rise to the upper 50s. It’s even warmer Sunday as high temperatures flirt with 60 degrees or better.



CONTINUES DRY

Monday, high pressure produces winds from the east, so we’ll see a little more cloud cover, however, we stay dry and temperatures are a tad warmer into the lower and middle 60s. Same set up continues for Tuesday with readings in the middle 60s.

