Tax Day Deals: Here are some special offers for Tax Day 2018

Tax Day 2018 is upon us, and some restaurants are celebrating with Tax Day deals!

Here is a list of some of the deals for participating locations:

Applebee’s: Get $1 margaritas, which the chain calls the Dollarita, through April 30.

We interrupt this timeline for an

important announcement. *****The DOLLARITA is back.****** That is all. Back to your regularly scheduled tweets. pic.twitter.com/jdsjiahlli — Applebee's (@Applebees) April 1, 2018

Chili’s: Participating locations have a $5 Cuervo Blue Margarita special for Tax Day Tuesday. No coupon is required. Just ask your server for this special offer.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: Tuesday through Thursday, buy one large cheese pizza, get one large cheese pizza free.

Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub with purchase of a full-price medium or large sub, chips and a drink Tuesday through Thursday with this coupon, which will be posted on the chain’s Facebook and Twitter pages and sent to newsletter subscribers.

Tomorrow is Tax Day. You deserve a little payback. pic.twitter.com/ejmxx3PFCC — Firehouse Subs (@FirehouseSubs) April 16, 2018

Hardee’s: As part of its “Tastes Like America” campaign, the fast food chain is giving away free sausage biscuits from 7 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at participating locations. To get this freebie, you need to say “Made from scratch.”

Hooters: Through Tuesday, kids 12 and younger get a free kids meal eat with an adult purchase of $10 or more at participating locations.

McDonald’s: Participating restaurants in select locations across the country will have special Tax Day deals Tuesday. Check with your closest location.

Noodles & Company: Through Wednesday, take $4 off online orders $10 placed at www.noodles.com with promo code TAXDAY18.

$4 off any online order of $10 or more, starting today. Use the code TAXDAY18 at checkout between now and 4/18/18. Don't worry, you don't have to claim this as income. pic.twitter.com/XV3NEI8Kbh — Noodles & Company (@noodlescompany) April 11, 2018

P.F. Chang’s: Get 15% off takeout orders Monday and Tuesday with promo code TAXDAY on online orders and phone orders.

Office Depot: Shred up to five pounds of documents, including tax records, for free through April 28 at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores with a coupon available at www.officedepot.com/shredding.

Outback Steakhouse: Get a free Bloomin’ Onion with any purchase Tuesday when you say “Bloomin’ Tuesday” to your server. The free appetizer is to celebrate Kevin Harvick finishing in the top 10 in Monday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Quiznos: New and existing Toasty Points loyalty members get 10.40% off any purchase including catering orders Tuesday. New members also get a free four-inch sub for downloading the smartphone app.

Sonic Drive-In: Get half-price cheeseburgers Tuesday. Limit five per customer at participating locations. Also every day after 8 p.m., Sonic has half-price shakes, floats and ice cream slushes.

The math is simple! We’re crunching the numbers…er ½ price cheeseburgers ALL DAY on April 17th at SONIC! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/8ibVj37aUo — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) April 16, 2018

Staples: Through April 21, get “free shredding services,” up to one pound with a coupon available at www.staples.com/coupons.

Tropical Smoothie Café: Download the Tropical Rewards app and register before Tuesday for “an exclusive reward,” the smoothie chain announced on Facebook.

Download the Tropical Rewards App and register before April 17th to receive an exclusive reward, just in time for Tax Day. #AppNow #TropicalSmoothie pic.twitter.com/ItioNKrTGq — Tropical Smoothie (@TSmoothieCafe) April 13, 2018

White Castle: Through Tuesday, get 15% off any in-Castle purchase.