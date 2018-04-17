× U.S. Marshals apprehend accused Megan’s Law violator in York

YORK — U.S. Marshals arrested a 22-year-old York County man accused of violating Megan’s Law this morning in York.

Anthony James Worley, no fixed address, was spotted walking in the 200 block of East Market Street at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. He was arrested without incident and turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Unit.

Worley was convicted of corruption of minors in October 2014. As part of his conviction, he was required to register as a sex offender for 15 years and that he complete a period of supervised parole.

Last month, Worley registered his home address at a homeless shelter in York, but stopped reporting to his parole officer and later moved from the shelter without updating his sex offender registration. The York County Adult Probation Office obtained an arrest warrant charging him with absconding from parole, and York police obtained a warrant charging him with failure to register as a sex offender.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is dedicated to its sex offender apprehension mission,” said Pane in a release announcing the arrest. “Sex offenders who fail to maintain their required registration information will be sought, tracked down, and brought to justice.”