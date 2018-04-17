× Work to replace bridge over Chickies Creek on Route 23 in Lancaster County to begin April 30

LANCASTER COUNTY — Replacement work on the Route 23 bridge spanning Chickies Creek in West Hempfield and East Donegal townships in Lancaster County will begin the week of April 30, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

While the work is being done, drivers will be detoured along Route 441 (Chickies Hill Road), Route 30, and Prospect Road (S.R. 4001).

The new bridge is scheduled to be finished by late August, assuming weather conditions and other factors cooperate, PennDOT says.

The bridge is one of 558 being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a joint-venture partnership between Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners and PennDOT, which allows PennDOT to replace bridges faster while achieving savings for taxpayers and minimizing the impact on motorists.