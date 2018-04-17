× World’s Best Cheeses recalls soft ripened cheese due to possible Listeria

World’s Best Cheeses of Armonk, NY is recalling 22 cases of Formagerie de la Brie brand, l’Explorateur soft ripened cheese because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The Formagerie de la Brie brand, l’Explorateur, soft ripened cheese made from pasteurized milk was distributed in NY, NJ, CT, MD, UT, CO, SC, PA, TX and Washington D.C. through retail stores beginning February 28, 2018 through April 13, 2018. The Explorateur product comes in a 250g (8.8 oz.), clear plastic package marked with lot #’s H036, H038, H043 and H044.

No illnesses have been reported to date by public health authorities.

The cheese was manufactured by Fromagerie de la Brie of St. Simeon, France. World’s Best Cheeses was one of several importers notified by their French Consolidator of a suspicion for Listeria monocytogenes. World’s Best Cheeses is taking these steps because of our dedication to providing quality foods, and that must start with ensuring the safety of all the food we import and distribute. This recall is being undertaken with the knowledge of the FDA.

Consumers should not consume the product, and should discard it or return the product to the store for refund. World’s Best Cheeses representatives have already been in contact with their retail stores that received product and requested that they remove the recalled product from store shelves and inventory and that no product is available for consumer purchase.

Consumers with questions may contact World’s Best Cheeses at Recall@wbcheese.com or 914 273-1400 Monday- Friday from 8:00am – 5:00pm.

Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration