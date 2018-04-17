× York City Police set up dirt bike hotline for public assistance in identifying owners, riders

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– York City Police are seeking assistance from the public.

In response to dirt bikes and other similar vehicles illegally operating on the roadways and parks, police are compiling information to arrest those owners and riders.

The police seek the public’s assistance in taking photos and sending specific locations and times to dirtbikeinfo@yorkcity.org.

If you feel that the riders are endangering the public or if you have suffered property damage, you are asked to call 911 immediately.