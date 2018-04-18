× Berks County man facing charges after allegedly being found in possession of an IED

BERKS COUNTY, Pa.– A Mohrsville man is facing charges after allegedly being found in possession of an IED, drugs, and guns when police went to serve his arrest warrant.

Matthew Klotunowitch, 29, is facing possession with intent to deliver, prohibited offensive weapons, and reckless endangerment among other related charges for the incident.

On April 17 around 7:30 a.m., members of the Berks County Probation Office and Pennsylvania State Police executed an arrest warrant in the 800 block of River Road in Centre Township.

Members of the probation office knew that Kotunowitch was in possession of a firearm, but they also saw in plain view two long guns, drug paraphernalia and an IED, according to a release.

The IED was a cylinder that was approximately 8-10 inches long and 3 inches thick.

The Hazardous Device & Explosive Section of Pennsylvania State Police were able to respond to the scene and take custody of the homemade IED.

Klotunowitch was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.