Bill would allow school security matters to be discussed in private

HARRISBURG — A bill that would permit local school districts and governments to discuss school safety matters in private passed the Pennsylvania Senate today, according to a PA Senate Republicans release.

The legislation, deemed Senate Bill 1078, passed unanimously. The bill balances concerns about protecting sensitive discussions and documents involcing school security with the public’s “right to know,” Sen. Jake Corman said.

“While I strongly support transparency, it makes no sense to give someone who intends to commit an act of violence against our schools access to the plans being adopted to prevent a tragedy,” Sen. Corman added. “We want our schools to be safe and to work with local and state law enforcement to develop comprehensive safety plans. We want them to do so without compromising safety.”

He continued, “This sensible approach will help our school districts, local governments and first responders as they develop new school safety plans and procedures that will hopefully become national models.”