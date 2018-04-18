Capitals rebound, take double-overtime thriller to cut series lead to one

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 17: Brett Connolly #10 of the Washington Capitals reacts after Lars Eller #20 of the Washington Capitals scored the game winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets on double overtime in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 17, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Washington defeated Columbus 3-2 in double overtime. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
COLUMBUS– The Washington Capitals didn’t care much for home cooking, as the road seemed to fit them better on Tuesday night.
F Alex Ovechkin and the Captials won a double-overtime game 3-2 in Columbus against the Blue Jackets to bring the series to 2-1.
Ovechkin led the team with 2 points, while C Lars Eller ended the game with a goal nine minutes into the second overtime.
The Capitals will look to even the series at 2 when they take the ice in Columbus again on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.
No matter the outcome of that game, the teams will return to Washington to play this Saturday.