Capitals rebound, take double-overtime thriller to cut series lead to one

COLUMBUS– The Washington Capitals didn’t care much for home cooking, as the road seemed to fit them better on Tuesday night.

F Alex Ovechkin and the Captials won a double-overtime game 3-2 in Columbus against the Blue Jackets to bring the series to 2-1.

Ovechkin led the team with 2 points, while C Lars Eller ended the game with a goal nine minutes into the second overtime.

The Capitals will look to even the series at 2 when they take the ice in Columbus again on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

No matter the outcome of that game, the teams will return to Washington to play this Saturday.