× East Pennsboro Township man facing assault, harassment charges

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– An East Pennsboro Township man is facing assault and harassment charges after allegedly physically assaulting a female victim.

Brandon Pommer, 28, is facing simple assault and harassment charges for the incident.

On April 9 around 11:00 p.m., police were dispatched to a non-active domestic in the first block of Country Club Place West.

Upon arrival, police spoke with a victim who said that Pommer had assaulted her over the previous two nights.

On April 8, the victim said that Pommer had struck, grabbed and kicked her.

On April 9, the victim said that Pommer struck the victim, threw her on a couch violently, and threatened to shoot himself in front of the victim so “she would have to live with it.”

Then, Pommer fled the scene.

He was later located and taken into custody and is now facing charges.