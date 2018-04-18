× Enola man facing charges after allegedly assaulting woman

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– An Enola man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman.

Vincent Wiker, 29, is facing simple assault, strangulation and harassment charges for his role in the incident.

On April 8 at approximately 12:25 a.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Herrin Lane in Enola for a report of a domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, police found that Wiker had allegedly punched the female victim in the back of the head several times, grabbed her by the neck, and pushed her against the door.

Then, Wiker allegedly put the woman in a headlock and pulled her over the couch in the living room.

He was arrested and is now facing charges.