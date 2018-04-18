× Four facing charges after 151 bags of cocaine, drug paraphernalia seized during traffic stop in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Four people are facing charges after 151 bags of cocaine and drug paraphernalia were seized during a traffic stop.

Amber Hamilton, 37, of Montgomery, Timothy Sloop, 35, of Williamsport, Barbara Shoemaker, 26, of Mansfield, and Cynthia Stout 35, of Millerton are all charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Hamilton is also facing an additional DUI charge.

On April 16 around 12:15 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop on Route 322 in Reed Tonwship.

The driver, Hamilton, was found to be driving under the influenced of a controlled substance and with a suspended license. She also is wanted in Lycoming County for separate crimes.

Sloop was also found to be wanted in Lycoming County.

Shoemaker and Stout were found to be in possession of crack cocaine.

All four were transported to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for processing and arraignment.