× Harrisburg man jumped from moving vehicle in attempt to flee, police say

HARRISBURG — A 36-year-old Harrisburg man is facing several charges after allegedly jumping from a moving vehicle in an attempt to elude police after leading them on a chase through the city last week, according to State Police.

Randele William Butler, of the 2700 block of Reel Street, is charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Reckless Driving, Driving with a Suspended License, and numerous traffic violations, police say.

The incident happened at 11:49 a.m. on April 10, according to police.

Butler is accused of leading police on a chase through several Harrisburg streets, beginning at Maclay Street and ending at 16th Street, where he allegedly jumped from his vehicle while it was still moving in an attempt to flee. Police say he was apprehended nearby by Harrisburg and State police.