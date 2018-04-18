MaryEllen’s Weather Kids with Benjamin Spickler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. --Benjamin Spickler is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! - Benjamin is in fifth grade at Conewago Valley Intermediate School in New Oxford, Pennsylvania. His favorite subjects are Science and Social Studies. His hobbies are Adams County 4H Shooting Club, hockey, hunting, watching weather coverage, and using the tractor at home.

His career goals are to be a firefighter (potentially fifth generation) and a storm chaser like Reed Trimmer.

Want to become one of MaryEllen's Weather Kids?

Enter here -> http://fox43.com/WeatherKids-Entry (Must be in grades 5-12. See the entry page for more details.)