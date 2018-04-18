× Millersville duo facing felony drug dealing charges after search reveals nearly 900 bags of heroin, other drugs

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Millersville couple is facing felony drug-dealing charges after a search uncovered nearly 900 bags of heroin and other illegal substances.

Andrew Ortiz, 21, and Maria Danner, 41, are facing felony possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy and four other related misdemeanors.

Following an investigation, State Police searched the couple’s North George Street apartment on April 11 and found the following:

– 898 bags of heroin

– 3 grams of cocaine

– 40 grams of marijuana

– 12 Xanax pills

– Drug-packaging/dealing supplies, including scales, baggies, rubber bands and glass pipes

The duo was arraigned on April 12, and bail was set at $500,000 a piece.