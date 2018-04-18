More sunshine and briefly milder on Wednesday, but there’s still a breeze

MIDWEEK A BIT MILDER: Conditions briefly warm Wednesday, but it’s still a bit breezy. The morning begins cold with a light wind. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the area until 8am. After some morning sunshine, clouds return through the afternoon ahead of the next system. Light showers associated with the system should hold off until the evening and the overnight period. Temperatures reach the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. The breeze isn’t as strong as the last few days, but it’s still noticeable. A few showers are still possible for Thursday. Temperatures are in the lower 50s. It’s still breezy too. Friday starts to turn around a bit. It’s still a bit breezy with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is dry, but still a touch on the cool side for this time of year. There’s plenty of sunshine for Saturday. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 50s. Sunday should be a similar day in terms of temperatures. The only thing different looks like cloud cover. There’s a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Winds take a break for the weekend, so don’t expect any strong breezes.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is dry under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures turn a bit milder, with readings in the lower 60s. Tuesday is dry and slightly milder under partly cloudy skies. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 60s!

Have a great Wednesday!