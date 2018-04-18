Police: Carlisle woman was drunk while in accident with 3 children in car
SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old Carlisle woman was under the influence of alcohol when she crashed her vehicle into a boulder in South Middleton Township last month while her three children were in the car, according to State Police.
Jennifer Brink was driving a 2008 GMC Yukon on March 24 when the car left the road and struck a boulder. Her children, ranging in age from less than a year old to 2 years old, were in the vehicle at the time and were not properly restrained, police say.
Brink’s blood alcohol content was at least 0.16 percent at the time of the crash, police say. She is charged with three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children, several traffic violations, and DUI.
40.131049 -77.160020