× Police investigate attempted robbery, two robberies within three days in Hanover

YORK COUNTY — An investigation is underway into an attempted robbery and two robberies that took place in Hanover this week.

Hanover Borough Police believe the three incidents are related.

At approximately 11:10 p.m. Sunday, a male subject entered a business in the 700 block of Carlisle Street and demanded money from the register, according to a Hanover Police news release. The employee immediately called 911, which forced the subject to flee the business.

Seven minutes later, a male suspect entered a business in the 600 block of Broadway and demanded money. The individual fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was harmed during either incident.

The subject, in both incidents, is described as a white male in his early 20’s, approximately 5’8″ tall, the release states. He was wearing a blue or gray color sweatshirt with the hood up, a blue bandanna covering his face and dark colored pants.

On Tuesday, a male suspect entered a business in the 700 block of Carlisle Street around 10:43 p.m., the release says. The individual ordered an employee to open the register and later fled with cash. The subject was described as a white male in his 20’s and 5’8″ tall. He was wearing a blue sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, a red ski mask, gray pants and black shoes. The employee was not harmed during the robbery.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incidents above or may have information about them should contact Hanover Borough Police at 717-637-5575 or through York County dispatch.