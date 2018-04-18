× Police issue warnings after New Cumberland residents report seeing black bear on porch of home

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Residents have reported seeing a black bear on the porch of a home in New Cumberland.

According to police, several residents on Springers Lane in New Cumberland have reported seeing a black bear on the porch of a home.

Police say that this time of year, bears have recently come out of hibernation and are seeking food sources.

They say that while bears will generally avoid human contact, food such as bird feeders, pet food, grill grease traps, and garbage will attract the animals.

Police say that the bears eating close to homes can lead to property damage or even injuries to people or pets.

Police in Fairview Township are encouraging residents to take their bird feeders indoors at night and keeping their grills and garbage cans in a garage or shed to try and reduce the chance of an unexpected encounter.

They also say that before letting your dog out at night, it may be a good idea to turn on a light or use a flashlight to make sure the bear is not in the yard.

If you happen to see a bear in a residential area, do not approach it and notify police by calling 911 or the PA Game Commission at 814-643-1831 .