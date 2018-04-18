× Police seek help in identifying suspect accused of attaching skimmer to ATM in Lancaster

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Manheim Township police are seeking help from the public in identifying a woman suspected of attaching a skimming device to an ATM at a Sunoco store on the 1100 block of Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster on Sunday.

Police say that at 8:08 a.m., the pictured woman entered the store and tampered with a Citizen’s Bank ATM located inside. Employees at the store told police they saw her attach a skimming device to the card reader on the machine. The employees removed the device before anyone else used the ATM, so no one’s information was compromised, police say.

A skimming device intercepts a person’s credit/debit card information when they insert the card into an ATM. The user is often unaware that their information has been compromised until fraudulent activity is detected on their accounts, police say.

The suspect is described as a woman in her 20s or 30s with dark brown hair. Anyone with information on her is asked to contact Manheim Township police at (717) 569-6401. Tipsters can remain anonymous.