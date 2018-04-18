Police seeking to identify suspect in ATM fraud in Shrewsbury

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify the above pictured suspect who used a cloned VISA card to withdraw nearly $2,000 from an ATM in Shrewsbury.

On March 19, the suspect used a cloned VISA debit card to withdraw $1,800 from Citizen’s Bank ATM at the Shrewsbury Commons in the 600 block of Shrewsbury Commons.

The victim reported that his debit card information may have been intercepted while he was shopping in Manheim Township.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man that is between 30-40-years-old. He has a larger build and made numerous transactions at the ATM, so it is believed there are additional victims.

Any person knowing the identity of the pictured male should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.