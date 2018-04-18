× Redskins lineman Ty Nsehke signs restricted free agent tender

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have retained one of the team’s rotational offensive lineman.

OL Ty Nsehke signed his restricted free agent tender, according to Mike Garafolo.

Nsehke, 32, was an Arena League Football lineman for several years before coming to the NFL and settling in as a reserve with Washington.

Last season, injuries forced Nsehke into the most action he’s seen at the NFL level, playing in just over 43% of the offensive snaps.

By signing his tender, Nsehke guarantees himself a salary of nearly $3 million.