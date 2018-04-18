× State Police release name of woman killed in Monday’s house fire in Greene Twp.

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of the woman killed earlier this week in a house fire in Greene Township.

Cynthia Schlegel, 64, was found deceased Monday after a residence in the 600 block of Pine Mountain Drive caught fire, State Police said in a news release.

Schlegel’s cause of death is pending.

The investigation into what started the blaze has been classified as undetermined, the release says. There were no indications of foul play.