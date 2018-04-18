Thursday brings chilly, breezy conditions along with a few spotty showers

GRAY SKIES AND A CHILLY FEEL

Clouds increase this evening, and as a warm front approaches, a spotty shower is possible late. Temperatures steadily fall through the 50s. A system crossing the area brings better chance for showers overnight into early Thursday. A leftover spotty shower or sprinkle is possible during the midday hours. Flurries can’t be ruled out either. Clouds and showers keep it mild in the 40s to start the day, and, temperatures only climb to near 50 degrees early, then fall through the afternoon. Adding to the chill, are the gusty winds in the wake of the front. We end the week on a chilly note. Despite some sunshine, gusty north-northwest winds hold temperatures in the lower 50s again.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Temperatures turn around for the weekend. High pressure keeps us dry with plenty of sunshine too. After a cold morning in the lower 30s, sunshine helps to boost temperatures into the upper 50s. It’s a bit warmer Sunday near 60 under partly cloudy skies. The breeze is calmer too.



NEXT WEEK

Pleasant conditions continue with the new week. Plenty of sunshine and more seasonable temperatures. Highs Monday are in the middle 60s. Clouds begin to increase Tuesday. Afternoon readings are in the lower 60s. Our dry stretch ends with possible showers by evening, as a coastal system hugs the coast while tracking northeast. A wet, soggy day is ahead for Wednesday. Highs are chillier and back in the 50s.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist