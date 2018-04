× Tractor-trailer overturns in median of Interstate 81

An overturned tractor-trailer has slowed down traffic on northbound Interstate 81.

Traffic cams show the tractor-trailer in the median near Carlisle at Exit 45 – College Street, according to PennDOT.

The incident occurred around 3:13 p.m.

A lane restriction is in place on the northbound side, PennDOT adds.