Truck carrying oversize load stuck on I-283 south near Harrisburg; lanes now cleared

Update: 1:30 p.m.: The incident has been cleared, and all lanes are back open.

Original Story

A tractor trailer truck carrying an oversize load is stuck on Interstate 283, closing all southbound lanes, according to dispatch reports.

The incident was initially reported around 11 a.m.

The truck is reportedly carrying a large piece of equipment, reports say. There is no official estimate on how long it will take for lanes to re-open.

Motorists are encouraged to take Exit 2 off I-283 to Eisenhower Boulevard.