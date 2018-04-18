× Wizards fall to Raptors again, trail series 2-0

TORONTO– The Washington Wizards fell behind early and were never able to catch up as the team fell behind the Toronto Raptors 2-0 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Raptors opened the game with a 44-27 lead after the first quarter, and never gave up that lead as G DeMar DeRozan dropped 37 points on Tuesday night.

G Kyle Lowry had a double-double with 13 points and 12 assists while big man C Jonas Valanciunas had a double-double of his own with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Wizards’ G John Wall had 29 points but fellow G Bradley Beal struggled and only added 9 points.

Washington got big contributions from its bench players, including Fs Mike Scott, Kelly Oubre Jr. and G Ty Lawson, who scored 20, 14, and 14 points respectively.

However, it wasn’t enough to defeat a Raptors team that has proven tough to beat at home.

The Wizards will host Game Three of the series on Friday night at 8 p.m.