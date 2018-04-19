× 29-year-old Palmyra man accused of raping child

LEBANON COUNTY — A 29-year-old man faces charges after allegedly raping a child, according to a Palmyra Borough Police news release.

Javier Ortega, of Palmyra, was arrested Thursday following an investigation into an incident that was reported to police on February 13, the release says.

Ortega is charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, two counts of indecent assault of a child and indecent exposure, court documents show.

He was arraigned and transported to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility with bail being set at $200,000.