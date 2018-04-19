× Actor Patrick Warburton reprises his ‘Putty’ role from ‘Seinfeild’ in an attempt to fire up the New Jersey Devils

Hey, he was just tryin’ to support the team.

After all, it’s the playoffs.

Life imitated art in Newark, New Jersey Wednesday night when actor Patrick Warburton, who played Elaine’s New Jersey Devils superfan-boyfriend David Putty on “Seinfeld,” showed up in the stands during Game 4 of New Jersey’s Stanley Cup playoff series with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Proudly wearing a Devils jersey with his face painted in the team’s red and green colors, Warburton was reprising his role in a 1995 episode of the popular sitcom, where Putty’s enthusiasm for his favorite hockey team left Elaine and the rest of the gang feeling embarrassed.

Warburton was shown on camera screaming “We’re the Devils!” into a microphone before stripping off his jersey to reveal a letter ‘D’ painted in red on his chest.

Hey, this is the #StanleyCup Playoffs. You gotta let them know you're out there. LET'S GET IT ON! #TBLvsNJD | #NowWeRise pic.twitter.com/Ky8QpQeqhd — x – New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 19, 2018

Unfortunately, Warburton’s enthusiasm did little to turn New Jersey’s fortunes around. Tampa Bay defeated the Devils 3-1, pushing them to the brink of elimination.

The Lightning owns a 3-1 series lead, and can wrap up the series Saturday afternoon when they host the Devils in Game 5.