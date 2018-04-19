× Bernie Sanders: Cardi B is right on Social Security

Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders invoked rapper Cardi B in a tweet Wednesday, writing, “Cardi B is right. If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity they deserve.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper weighed in on Social Security during an interview with GQ posted last week, telling the magazine that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was “the real ‘Make America Great Again,’ because if it wasn’t for him, old people wouldn’t even get Social Security.”

The tweet is not Sanders’ first partnership with a rap artist. In a 2016 tweet, Sanders shared a New York Times interview with Jay-Z, writing “Jay Z is right: we have to end the war on drugs.”

Sanders was also joined on the trail during his presidential campaign by “Run the Jewels” rapper Killer Mike, who told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin in 2016 he shed tears when the Vermont senator ended his presidential campaign.